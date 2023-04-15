Investment Analyst, Evolution Environmental Asset Management – Greenwich, CT

Job Description – Investment Analyst

About EEAM

Evolution Environmental Asset Management, LP (“EEAM”) is a US based cutting-edge asset manager at the intersection of traditional investment funds and environmental markets.

Powered by an investment team with decades of experience in the environmental markets supported by world-class infrastructure, EEAM employs carbon finance to help scale up premium climate solutions globally. As seasoned environmental markets pioneers, the team is uniquely qualified to capitalize on emerging environmental opportunities. All investment decisions are guided by a strict best-in-class ESG framework.

Job Description

EEAM is looking for a full time Associate/Analyst to support the growth of the business and its investment process focused on acquiring and trading environmental commodities with high and measurable impacts on sustainable development goals. This role offers the unique opportunity to join a fast-growing and dynamic organisation in an exciting and newly created role based in Greenwich, CT.

Role and Responsibilities

Support the company in developing and maintaining its financial models, analytical and risk management tools, trading/sales strategies, and investment process

Undertake industry research, financial analysis, and due diligence on target companies and projects

Monitor the investment portfolio performance including supporting risk management, trading strategies, identifying engagement areas with partners and exit opportunities

Skills and Experience

EEAM is looking for candidates that have:

3-8 years’ experience, ideally with a track record of project, growth capital or environmental commodity investing/trading with a leading financial institution or corporate

Strong financial modelling and presentation skills

Experience with ESG investing/and or carbon markets will be an advantage

Ability to thrive in a start-up and fast paced environment

Entrepreneurial mindset with strong sense of ownership

Excellent oral and written English (additional languages a plus)

Degree and/or Postgraduate degree in business, accounting, finance, or other related subjects

EEAM offers you to…

Dive deep into emerging carbon and environmental markets

Work with seasoned carbon market veterans and deepen your understanding of trading and investment skills

Work with a talented team in a truly global business environment

Make real impact with your work

The location is in Greenwich, CT , whereby the work can be split between remote and office.

All applications should be sent to careers@eeam.com.