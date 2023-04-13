EMEA > EU ETS2 allowance prices could exceed intended €45/tonne “ceiling”, experts warn

EU ETS2 allowance prices could exceed intended €45/tonne “ceiling”, experts warn

Published 22:29 on April 13, 2023  /  Last updated at 01:36 on April 14, 2023  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Allowances in the new EU carbon market for transport and building heating emissions could exceed the intended price ceiling, experts have warned, arguing that European lawmakers may have created false expectations.

