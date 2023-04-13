WCI Markets: California carbon heads higher, but WCAs lead as $70 approaches

Published 23:08 on April 13, 2023 / Last updated at 23:08 on April 13, 2023 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices climbed this week as traders pointed to a continued supportive macro environment and options activity, as well as the influence of surging Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) values that stepped past the new scheme’s second reserve price trigger.