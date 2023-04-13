WCI Markets: California carbon heads higher, but WCAs lead as $70 approaches

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices climbed this week as traders pointed to a continued supportive macro environment and options activity, as well as the influence of surging Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) values that stepped past the new scheme’s second reserve price trigger.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.