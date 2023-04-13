Aviation/CORSIA > Major ETS-linked reforms poised to get final approval stamp by EU lawmakers

Major ETS-linked reforms poised to get final approval stamp by EU lawmakers

Published 18:54 on April 13, 2023  /  Last updated at 18:56 on April 13, 2023  /  Aviation/CORSIA, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The European Parliament will next week meet in Strasbourg to vote on several ETS-related reform bills, aiming to sign off on provisional deals to put shipping, buildings and road transport under carbon pricing, impose a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), and launch a Social Climate Fund. 

