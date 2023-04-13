ANALYSIS: Policy lag seen limiting progress on novel CDR before 2030

Published April 13, 2023

Slow progress from policymakers on clarifying the role of novel carbon dioxide removal (CDR) technologies will limit significant progress in the near-term, particularly in the EU where certainty on how such solutions can help meet the bloc's climate targets is not expected before the end of the decade.