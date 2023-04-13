Indonesia, Philippines in early-stage talks to create novel bilateral reforestation project for carbon market

Published 09:06 on April 13, 2023 / Last updated at 09:06 on April 13, 2023 / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC / No Comments

Indonesia and the Philippines are working on a bilateral partnership on a reforestation project that might be joined by other ASEAN nations later in a novel push to generate carbon credits, according to local media, however the discussions are still in their very early stages.