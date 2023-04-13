NZ ETS participants boost NZU holdings ahead of May surrender, new data shows

The stockpile of NZUs in New Zealand’s ETS is starting to shrink, but participant’s surrender obligations have created a temporary bulge, according to newly released data, as the NZU spot price rallied following the release of the Climate Change Commission’s recommendations.