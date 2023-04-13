Australia losing edge in global hydrogen race despite growing project pipeline

Published 06:40 on April 13, 2023 / Last updated at 06:40 on April 13, 2023 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

Australia accounts for around 40% of the value of investment in the global clean hydrogen pipeline, but the large number of projects yet to reach final sanction means that its status as a global leader is under threat with other countries accelerating their policy support for the nascent sector, Energy Minister Chris Bowen warned on Thursday.