NZ’s Climate Change Commission gives sharper warning, ETS price recommendations to govt

Published 02:39 on April 13, 2023 / Last updated at 03:37 on April 13, 2023 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

New Zealand’s independent Climate Change Commission (CCC) has warned that the country is not on track to meet its climate targets with its current ETS settings, once again urging the government to drastically increase the cost containment reserve price trigger and lower auction volume limits.