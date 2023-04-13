Americas > CORRECTION – California retires nearly 300,000 offsets from forest buffer pool due to lapsed reporting

Published 00:24 on April 13, 2023  /  Last updated at 11:20 on April 13, 2023  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

California regulator ARB retired nearly 300,000 credits from the offset buffer pool after a forest project violated reporting requirements under the WCI-linked cap-and-trade regulation, while another project must submit additional compliance instruments after an intentional reversal took place, state data showed Wednesday.

*Corrects paragraph that indicated CAR1063 is registered with the American Carbon Registry. It is registered with Climate Action Reserve.* 

