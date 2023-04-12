Startup raises $1.8 mln in pre-seed funding for forest carbon investment platform

Published 13:37 on April 12, 2023 / Last updated at 13:37 on April 12, 2023

A Zurich-based startup has raised $1.8 million in pre-seed funding to help it build a regenerative forest investment platform for the voluntary carbon market (VCM).