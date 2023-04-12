Dutch developer to roll out biodiversity credit platform

A Dutch nature-based solutions developer with a growing portfolio of forestry-based carbon projects in Africa has plans to set up a platform before the end of the year through which it will sell tailor-made biodiversity credits.

Rotterdam-based DGB Group made the announcement in its Q1 statement published Tuesday, where it also said it aims to increase its forward sales of carbon offsets and close financing for a minimum 10 million carbon credits in 2023.

“We firmly believe in the commercial basis of nature-based solutions as one of the most effective means to contribute to global ecosystem restoration and decarbonisation whilst providing long-term benefits to all project stakeholders to ensure the projects’ operational permanence,” said Thomas Donia, the company’s director of operations.

DGB’s statement did not go into detail on its plans around biodiversity credits and the company did not immediately respond to questions.

However, any biodiversity credits are likely to come from the group’s emerging portfolio of nature-based carbon projects, which also “benefit local communities and conserve biodiversity”, according to the statement.

That includes a 44,000-hectare afforestation/reforestation project in Cameroon, which is currently undergoing validation with Verra, and for which DGB is actively negotiating an expansion with potential corporate buyers.

A 40,000-ha AR project in Kenya is at the same stage of development, and other programme that DGB is looking to expand in cooperation with potential buyers of credits from the scheme.

Meanwhile, DGB last month signed an MoU with the Cote d’Ivoire government along with forestry firm AGRO-MAP to explore the potential for developing reforestation carbon credit projects in the West African nation.

In addition, DGB has initiated pre-feasibility studies of projects in DR Congo and Mozambique, as well as in Kazakhstan.

“DGB continues to demonstrate its commitment to collaborating with governments and organisations across the globe to develop carbon credit projects that benefit local communities and conserve biodiversity,” the company said.

Should the firm achieve its goal of launching a biodiversity credit platform and sell its first “tailor-made” credits this year, it would become the first in the EU to do so, although it remains unclear under which standard the credits might be issued.

Verra, with whom it is seeking to register several of its carbon projects, is developing a methodology slated to be finalised later in the year, as is Plan Vivo.

By Stian Reklev – stian@carbon-pulse.com

