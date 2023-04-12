Asia Pacific > ACX teams up with natural capital consortium to expand VCM business in Japan

Published 12:03 on April 12, 2023  /  Last updated at 12:03 on April 12, 2023  /  Asia Pacific, Japan, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary  /  No Comments

Singapore-based AirCarbon Exchange (ACX) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Natural Capital Credit Consortium (NCCC) in Japan to collaborate on the development of Japan's voluntary carbon market, according to a press release Wednesday.

