ACX teams up with natural capital consortium to expand VCM business in Japan

Published 12:03 on April 12, 2023 / Last updated at 12:03 on April 12, 2023 / Asia Pacific, Japan, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary / No Comments

Singapore-based AirCarbon Exchange (ACX) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Natural Capital Credit Consortium (NCCC) in Japan to collaborate on the development of Japan's voluntary carbon market, according to a press release Wednesday.