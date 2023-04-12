Asia Pacific > SK Market: Monthly KAU auction clears higher, though fails to sell out again

SK Market: Monthly KAU auction clears higher, though fails to sell out again

Published 11:01 on April 12, 2023

South Korea’s monthly CO2 auction cleared on Wednesday at a price slightly above March’s sale, though still failed to sell out amid bearish sentiment that could last throughout the remainder of the 2022 compliance year.

