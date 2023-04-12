Tech platform, startup to develop ocean carbon capture venture

A capital markets technology platform has teamed up with a startup involved in oceanic carbon capture to pioneer a new technology to trap CO2 emissions for sequestration, they announced on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.