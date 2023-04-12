European carbon prices slumped on Wednesday after the daily allowance auction cleared at a discount to the spot market for the first time in nearly two weeks, signalling a drop in prompt demand, while gas and power prices were little changed amid a largely sideways outlook for energy fundamentals.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.