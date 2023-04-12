Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:41 on April 12, 2023 / Last updated at 12:42 on April 12, 2023 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

European carbon prices slumped on Wednesday after the daily allowance auction cleared at a discount to the spot market for the first time in nearly two weeks, signalling a drop in prompt demand, while gas and power prices were little changed amid a largely sideways outlook for energy fundamentals.