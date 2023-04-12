Big shipper orders methanol-fuelled vessels as non-profits issue LNG warning

Leading container shipping company CMA CGM ordered 16 large dual-fuel container ships this week from China State Shipbuilding Corporation that can be powered by either methanol or LNG, with non-profit groups welcoming the accelerated move towards greener fuels but also warning the industry from deploying LNG-fuelled ships as a shorter-term measure to reduce dependence on dirty fuel oil.
