Conservation initiative picks first batch of island-ocean ecosystems for rewilding

The Island-Ocean Connection Challenge (IOCC) has picked a first batch of eight Pacific islands for ecosystem restoration projects, with a view to expanding that number to 40 by the end of the decade.

IOCC was founded in April last year by US charity Island Conservation, Re:wild – a group formed by a group of conservation scientists and Hollywood star Leonardo di Caprio – and UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Its aim is to restore 40 globally significant island-ocean ecosystems by 2030, by removing invasive species and rewilding them with native species.

“The first eight island-ocean ecosystems selected for the IOCC are home to some of the most biodiverse and threatened ecosystems on the planet,” Penny Becker, vice president of conservation at Island Conservation, said in a press release.

“The restoration and rewilding of these island-ocean ecosystems will have dramatic results for native wildlife, the surrounding marine environment, and the local communities dependent on these natural resources, serving as a model for other island-ocean ecosystems,” she said.

As the first batch of projects, IOCC selected Ngerkeklau Island, Sonsoral State, and Ulong Island in Palau, Kamaka Island and Tetiaroa Atoll in French Polynesia, Floreana Island in Ecuador’s Galapagos, Tonga’s Late Island, and US territory Midway Atoll.

While much focus will be on removing invasive species and replacing them with native ones, the projects will also involve habitat restoration and marine and terrestrial ecosystem protection, IOCC said.

“The IOCC projects were chosen for their potential to meaningfully benefit both their land and marine environments, ability to be island-led and supported, and contribute to climate resiliency for communities. The IOCC founding partners continue to assess island-ocean ecosystems for restoration and will add additional island projects to the portfolio this year,” the press release said.

In addition to the nature, biodiversity, and climate resilience benefits from these initiatives, IOCC hopes they will benefit local, often vulnerable, communities on the islands.

Most of them are seeing their traditional resources – fish, birds, and plants – ravaged by invasive species, which are destroying islands, according to Max Freire, a fisherman at Floreana Island.

“They devour crops and are pushing our seabird populations to the brink of extinction. We catch less fish every year,” he said.

“By removing invasive species, we have the opportunity to restore both the land and the sea, and provide more ecotourism opportunities for the first time on an inhabited island in the archipelago. Our livelihoods, our health and the next generation’s future depend on it.”

IOCC was founded last year with the support of the governments of Palau and Panama.

However, since then a growing number of charities and conservation groups have committed their support for the initiative, as have the governments of Chile, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and the Marshall Islands.

