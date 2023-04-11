Thailand to introduce carbon tax for key sectors

Published 09:51 on April 11, 2023 / Last updated at 09:51 on April 11, 2023

Thailand plans to introduce a carbon tax covering three key sectors to help meet the Southeast Asian economy’s net zero goals, although details on when it will be implemented are yet to be determined, according to local media reports.