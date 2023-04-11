Thailand to introduce carbon tax for key sectors

Thailand plans to introduce a carbon tax covering three key sectors to help meet the Southeast Asian economy’s net zero goals, although details on when it will be implemented are yet to be determined, according to local media reports.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.