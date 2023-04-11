Australia Market Roundup: Cattle management project secures bumper ACCU issuance, as hydrogen company inks deal with major Japanese firms

Australian Carbon Credit Unit (ACCUs) issuance has climbed upwards, thanks to nearly 200,000 units being awarded to just one project, while an Australian hydrogen company has signed an agreement with two major Japanese firms to build a facility using its novel technology in the country.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.