PNG NGOs urge govt to publicly release, consult on carbon trading regulations

Published 06:08 on April 11, 2023 / Last updated at 06:08 on April 11, 2023 / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6 / No Comments

A group of Papua New Guinea environmental NGOs have urged the government to publicly release key documents relating to its carbon market regulations, and to hold further consultations with stakeholders.