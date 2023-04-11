China seen to need over $230 bln in additional annual funding to reach carbon neutrality

China is facing a funding gap of over 1.6 trillion yuan ($232.7 billion) in funding per year to achieve its carbon neutrality targets by 2060 due to information asymmetry and inefficiency issues surrounding the operations of green projects, according to a top official at a government-backed association.
