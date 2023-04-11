Fiji eyes national carbon registry launch ahead of consultation on national carbon market roadmap

Published 02:21 on April 11, 2023 / Last updated at 02:21 on April 11, 2023 / Asia Pacific, Australia, Other APAC / No Comments

The Fijian government is working to set up a national carbon registry as it seeks to hold a series of consultations this year on creating a roadmap for the establishment of the country’s carbon market, a recent webinar heard.