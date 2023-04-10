Power producer files opposition to Washington state’s motion to dismiss cap-and-trade lawsuit

An independent power producer on Friday asked a court to deny the Washington Department of Ecology’s (ECY) attempt to dismiss its lawsuit reiterating discrimination claims under both the dormant Commerce-Clause and equal-protection laws, as the company said it spent millions in the state’s first cap-and-invest auction this winter.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.