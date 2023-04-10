Americas > RGGI Market: RGAs inch down from 2-mth high as traders look to upside calls

RGGI Market: RGAs inch down from 2-mth high as traders look to upside calls

Published 22:11 on April 10, 2023  /  Last updated at 22:11 on April 10, 2023  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

RGGI Allowance (RGA) values slid from a nearly two-month high over the course of the week in line with broader macroeconomic conditions, while some traders pointed to expectations for a bullish outcome from the power sector cap-and-trade system’s programme review in driving more options activity.

