CN Markets: CEA price falls to 15-month low amid drained liquidity, weak demand

The spot price in China’s emissions trading market has plunged to its lowest level in 15 months with trading volume halving from the previous week, as cooling demand continues to weigh on the market in the absence of key regulations.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.