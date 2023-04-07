Sustainable aviation fuel market set for explosive growth by 2030 -report

Published 01:21 on April 7, 2023 / Last updated at 01:38 on April 7, 2023

The sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) market will see a 30-fold surge in production by 2030, analysts predict, growing to a value of nearly $30 billion.