Americas > Nova Scotia includes reserve allowances in June cap-and-trade sale

Nova Scotia includes reserve allowances in June cap-and-trade sale

Published 22:09 on April 6, 2023  /  Last updated at 22:09 on April 6, 2023  /  Americas, Canada  /  No Comments

A third of the volume offered at Nova Scotia’s June carbon market sale will come from a reserve account as the Canadian province winds down its cap-and-trade programme, according to a notice published Thursday.

