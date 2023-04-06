California records second-lowest December and annual gasoline consumption figures in 2022

California’s transportation gasoline sales for December and full year 2022 dropped to the second-lowest level in a decade along with gasoline-linked emissions, trailing behind 2020 totals during COVID-19 lockdowns, according to state data released Wednesday.