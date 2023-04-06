WCI Markets: CCAs meander on macro fluctuations, WCAs spike again

Published 23:09 on April 6, 2023 / Last updated at 23:09 on April 6, 2023 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices fell following an up and down week driven by macroeconomic sentiment, while Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) values continued to set new record highs due to limited supply.