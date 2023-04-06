Americas > WCI Markets: CCAs meander on macro fluctuations, WCAs spike again

WCI Markets: CCAs meander on macro fluctuations, WCAs spike again

Published 23:09 on April 6, 2023  /  Last updated at 23:09 on April 6, 2023  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices fell following an up and down week driven by macroeconomic sentiment, while Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) values continued to set new record highs due to limited supply.

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices fell following an up and down week driven by macroeconomic sentiment, while Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) values continued to set new record highs due to limited supply.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software