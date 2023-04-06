Biodiversity Pulse Weekly: Thursday April 6, 2023

Presenting Biodiversity Pulse Weekly, Carbon Pulse’s free newsletter on the biodiversity market. It’s a weekly summary of our news plus bite-sized updates from around the world. Subscribe here

All articles in this edition are free to read (no subscription required).

TOP STORY

Project developers are already turning to environmental DNA (eDNA) for data they need to generate biodiversity credits, supported by today’s availability of easy-to-use kits and tailored analytical offerings.

MARKET

Sustainability-linked sovereign debt-related (SLSD) bond issuances can grow 100-fold this decade to help address the crises trio of debt, climate, and nature, a report released Friday found, with linkages to nature markets seen as one of several steps that could help scale the instrument.

The UK has published an update to its green finance strategy as well as a nature markets framework stating the intention to pilot new finance opportunities that may include biodiversity crediting.

BUSINESS & FINANCE

There is no indication that global stock markets have priced in risk from corporate biodiversity footprints in recent years, but that has begun to change after the high-profile UN summits in Kunming and Montreal, a study has found.

Large middle-income countries like Brazil and China should top the priority list of biodiversity funding, analysts at BloombergNEF said Wednesday as they laid out options and priorities for the world to scale up nature finance to the required $1 trillion per year by 2030.

US software giant Salesforce released its Nature Positive Strategy on Wednesday, including details around strengthening its nature-related disclosure metrics as well as a $10-million spend on blue carbon credits.

The UK Infrastructure Bank (UKIB) has announced a first £12-million investment in a major nature restoration project in Scotland amid plans to grow its role in markets that underpin positive climate and biodiversity outcomes.

POLICY

More than 200 environmental NGOs have joined forces to launch a new campaign aimed at securing sufficient support among national governments and members of the European Parliament to get the proposed EU Nature Restoration Law adopted by the end of the year.

MARKET

Watchful eye – Finnish tech firm Collective Crunch has launched an artificial intelligence-based product designed to track and monitor forest biodiversity and carbon storage in near real-time, it announced this week. Its Linda Planet solution and the AI-driven platform behind it ensures the accountability of carbon assets and offers the necessary transparency to address many of the current issues and criticisms associated with nature-based projects, it said. (Carbon Pulse)

Newcomers – A team of experienced carbon market experts have teamed up to launch Integrity Global Partners, a new firm that will focus on driving finance for nature-based solutions projects in the Global South. The five founders have backgrounds at a number of carbon and nature-related companies – including Conservation International, Terra Global Capital, Althelia Ecosphere, Mirova, Revalue Nature, the Nature Conservancy, and Verra – and plan to bring innovative solutions to investors to help them build nature-based investment portfolios with fair, but attractive risk-adjusted returns and significant co-benefits for communities and biodiversity. (Carbon Pulse)

BUSINESS & FINANCE

Toads and crickets – UK government body Natural England this week launched the £18-mln Species Recovery Programme Capital Grant Scheme, under which it will provide funding for the recovery of species such as lady’s slipper orchid, water vole, natterjack toad, wartbiter cricket, and curlew. The scheme will support projects over two years delivering targeted conservation action through the creation and improvement of specific wildlife habitats, conservation translocations – whereby native at-risk species are moved or released from one geographic area to another to boost populations – as well as supporting research and creating solutions to address species decline, Natural England said.

No Apple for you – Global tech giant Apple has pulled out of a deal to buy power from a proposed Australian windfarm majority-owned by billionaire Andrew Forrest which is at the centre of a threatened species controversy. Apple did not say why it had pulled out of the deal to buy power from the Upper Burdekin windfarm, but developer Windlab said the agreement had broken down because of delays in developing the A$1-bln project. Conservation group WWF-Australia revealed it had previously met with representatives from Apple and Windlab to raise “highly problematic” impacts on threatened species. (Guardian)

Think millions – US-based clean electricity provider Think Energy has launched an initiative under which it has pledged to save trees for every new customer it gets. It has worked with conservation firm One Tribe since February, taking 450,000 trees under its protection since then, and is now doubling the number in a bid to achieve 1 mln trees protected by the end of April.

POLICY

Hands-on – WWF-Canada researchers have attempted to answer the question: Which converted areas of Canada have the greatest potential to provide benefit for both wildlife and climate, if restored from human uses to their natural states? The analysis identified up to 3.9 mln ha of priority regions for restoration – net new areas that would increase wildlife habitat for a country with more than 800 species at risk, including the short-eared owl, western chorus frog, and chinook salmon. The results of the study will help decision-makers, funders, and policy-makers identify where ecological restoration can simultaneously support climate and biodiversity goals to achieve climate targets, as well as the international restoration target of 30% set out under the GBF, WWF said.

SCIENCE & TECH

It’s the tidal level, you see – UK scientists have found that when restoring saltmarshes, elevated marsh platforms above the mean high water neap (MHWN) tidal levels are best suited to storing carbon. As blue carbon is anticipated to become an important facet of saltmarsh restoration, we recommend that sites above MHWN tidal levels are selected for managed realignment or that preference is given to coastlines with a high sediment supply that may rapidly elevate realignment sites above MHWN, they said in an article published in the Frontiers in Marine Science journal.

