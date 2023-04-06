Africa > Web3 startup raises $3.5 mln to remove CO2 through selling collectible NFTs

Web3 startup raises $3.5 mln to remove CO2 through selling collectible NFTs

Published 02:27 on April 6, 2023  /  Last updated at 02:29 on April 6, 2023  /  Africa, Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary  /  No Comments

A San Francisco-based startup focused on carbon removals through collectible non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has raised $3.5 million in funding.

A San Francisco-based startup focused on carbon removals through collectible non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has raised $3.5 million in funding.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software