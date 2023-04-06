Senior Carbon Market Analyst, Veyt – Oslo/Remote

We are scaling up and expanding our portfolio of analysis products and are currently looking for a (Senior) Carbon Market analyst who can contribute to the development of our European carbon market modelling and analytics.

At Veyt we have the world’s leading experts on the carbon and renewable energy certificate markets and closely follow the value chains end to end. As an independent market intelligence provider our vision is to empower decision makers towards a net zero world. Using data and predictive analytics to forecast supply and demand, prices, and market developments we help clients make more informed decisions. Our end-to-end coverage of these markets is of value to clients within multiple sectors, including energy producers, traders and brokers, investors, financial analysts and globally active manufacture sectors. You will have the opportunity to make a significant difference for all our clients.

As a Carbon Market Analyst in Veyt you will contribute to develop our modelling framework for the European emission trading system (EU ETS), a major tool to decarbonize the European economy. We seek a team member with a quantitative background who has a deep interest, curiosity and preferably experience within carbon markets and insights into low carbon technologies. Your core task will be to understand and fundamentally model drivers for decarbonization across industry sectors. If you have a strong academic background and hands-on experience both developing and maintaining predictive models in a customer-facing product, then this role is for you.

We hope you are eager to learn and enjoy exploring possibilities stemming from new data sources and new methodologies while aligning this with customer needs. We would encourage both senior profiles excited about sharing their expertise as well as junior profiles who are eager to develop their skills to apply.

You will be a part of our fast-growing organization working across our Oslo, Berlin and London offices. We are constantly looking for ways to improve both the team and the team members and we strive to be a little bit better tomorrow than we were yesterday.

The location:

This role is based in Oslo, Norway with the flexibility to work remotely as part of our agile working policy.

What we offer:

25 days holiday per annum

Flexible working policy

Competitive terms and conditions

An international work environment

Central office location in Oslo

Flexible office hours and location

Lunch and gym facility

How to apply

Please apply via our career pages: (Senior) Quantitative Carbon Market Analyst – Veyt (greenfact.com)

Pitch line:

Are you a believer in data driven decisions and thrive when creating results through a team? At Veyt we are developing a global insight product for guiding clients across a wide range of sectors through the net zero transition.