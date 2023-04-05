Oregon allocates emission permits for second year after winning lawsuit

Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) proceeded with distributing free compliance instruments to covered entities as part of the state’s market-based emissions reductions scheme, after the agency prevailed in one of the legal challenges facing the programme.