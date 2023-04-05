EU nations agree softer stance on F-gases to tee up talks to finalise bill

EU nations agreed on Wednesday a united line on fluorinated gases (F-gases) and ozone depleting substances (ODS), allowing the Swedish presidency to start negotiations to finalise regulations that aim to phase down substances that cause greenhouse gas emissions and deplete the ozone layer.
