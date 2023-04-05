EMEA > EU nations agree softer stance on F-gases to tee up talks to finalise bill

EU nations agree softer stance on F-gases to tee up talks to finalise bill

Published 18:39 on April 5, 2023  /  Last updated at 18:40 on April 5, 2023  /  EMEA  /  No Comments

EU nations agreed on Wednesday a united line on fluorinated gases (F-gases) and ozone depleting substances (ODS), allowing the Swedish presidency to start negotiations to finalise regulations that aim to phase down substances that cause greenhouse gas emissions and deplete the ozone layer.

EU nations agreed on Wednesday a united line on fluorinated gases (F-gases) and ozone depleting substances (ODS), allowing the Swedish presidency to start negotiations to finalise regulations that aim to phase down substances that cause greenhouse gas emissions and deplete the ozone layer.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software