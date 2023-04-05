LCFS Market: California prices tick up to 6-week high amid rising financial involvement

Published 22:19 on April 5, 2023 / Last updated at 22:19 on April 5, 2023 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit values this week increased towards levels not seen since late February to the bewilderment of some traders, as federal data showed financial players have steadily increased their presence in the futures market in recent months.