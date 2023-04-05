UPDATE – German court rules against oil firm’s climate neutrality claim, as provider shifts course

An oil major claiming climate neutrality on certain products derived from carbon credits purchases lacks sufficient credibility to justify the label, a German court has ruled, with the provider of the offsets on Wednesday signalling a long-planned move away from such claims in its advice to clients.