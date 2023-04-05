Salesforce releases nature-positive strategy, commits to blue carbon credit purchase

US software giant Salesforce released its Nature Positive Strategy on Wednesday, including details around strengthening its nature-related disclosure metrics as well as a $10-million spend on blue carbon credits.

The strategy aims to articulate the company’s evolving relationship with nature, as well as promote its offerings related to helping its customers “accelerate their sustainability journeys”.

“For Salesforce, incorporating nature into our decision-making is not only about managing risks and costs, but also about value creation, innovation, and collaboration,” Suzanne DiBianca, EVP and chief impact officer of ESG and sustainability at Salesforce, said in a statement.

“We’re excited to bring the full power of Salesforce to our customers, partners, and ecopreneurs so they too can be part of shaping a net zero, nature positive future,” she added.

The strategy outlines specific and quantified goals with clear target dates, including:

Measure, manage, and develop a plan to reduce the company’s nature impacts and dependencies by 2025.

Purchase 1 mln high-quality blue carbon credits by 2025.

Support and mobilise the conservation, restoration, and growth of 100 million trees by 2030.

Distribute $100 mln through the Ecosystem Restoration and Climate Justice Fund by 2031.

Saleforce said that it recognises that its linkages with nature are not as substantial as other sectors that have value chains directly dependent on natural resources, but noted that it nevertheless wants to understand the full scope of its impacts and dependencies.

This would include collecting data and generating nature-related metrics on impacts and dependencies across data centres, offices, value chains, people, and products.

This exercise will facilitate reporting under the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), to which Salesforce is already participating in the pilot phase ahead of the full launch expected later this year.

BLUE CARBON

Salesforce intends to invest in blue carbon projects to help protect coastal and marine ecosystems such as mangrove forests, seagrass meadows, and salt marshes.

These ecosystems safeguard biodiversity, but also store vast amounts of carbon, Salesforce noted, with the move also supporting the company’s Climate Action Plan designed to help meet its net zero emissions commitments.

Salesforce noted that the 1 mln blue carbon credits are equivalent to a $10-mln spend, helping support the development of the blue carbon market.

The company is also looking to spearhead investments and partnerships in the mangrove landscape, including through a $4-billion public-private initiative to restore and protect mangroves around the world.

Sustainability-linked service offerings include the Net Zero Cloud which helps customers measure and track sustainability efforts.

By Katherine Monahan – katherine@carbon-pulse.com

