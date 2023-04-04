Carbon Trader, DelAgua – London/Singapore

Job Summary

Job Title: Carbon Trader

Location: London or Singapore

Reports To: Commercial and Finance Director

The DelAgua Group of companies design and implement major carbon development projects. Our purpose is Transforming Lives and Nature through Enterprise. The company was founded at the University of Surrey in 1985, developing the first DelAgua water testing kit in conjunction with Oxfam. Today we continue to provide a wide range of world-class water testing products alongside our stove carbon development programs.

The role is new and will be the first hire in DelAgua’s carbon sales team, presenting an opportunity for the successful candidate to shape a key contributor to DelAgua’s future. The successful candidate will be expected to monetize and trade the company’s carbon assets through different sales channels.

The successful candidate will have experience trading carbon assets, a strong network of potential purchasers and technical knowledge of the carbon markets, while being a good cultural fit in the DelAgua team.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop the strategy for monetizing and selling carbon assets.

Build up and expand on DelAgua’s client book.

Negotiate and execute trades across sales channels.

Collect and analyze trading data, identifying trends and opportunities in the carbon markets.

Analyze quantitative and qualitative data to inform strategic decisions.

Collaborate with the carbon market team to develop DelAgua’s thought leadership on the carbon market and track policy developments.

Produce regular and ad-hoc pricing reports.

Work closely with other departments to ensure the sales team has the required information for trading activities.

Other duties as assigned.

Skills and Abilities:

At least 18 months of experience in a carbon trading role.

Strong knowledge of the carbon markets and able to identify the key stakeholders.

Excellent communication skills in both written and spoken English.

Excellent command of Excel.

Excellent data analysis skills.

Minimum 2:1 bachelor’s degree (or equivalent).

Highly motivated, energetic self-starter who takes ownership and works independently.

The role is based in London or Singapore but the candidate will be expected to travel to Africa on occasion.

At DelAgua, we celebrate our differences, and recognize the strength in the diversity of our people. We are a global employer who believe in providing opportunities for all its employees to unlock their potential regardless of background, age, sex, sexuality, race, religion, or personal beliefs.

How to apply:

Email rory.mcdougall@delagua.org with your CV to apply.