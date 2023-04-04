States benefit from continuous RGGI membership -report

Participation in the power sector RGGI carbon market significantly contributed to reducing CO2 pollution and benefitted consumers, and member states should direct improvements arising from the scheme’s ongoing third programme review towards environmental justice communities, a US-based environmental non-profit said Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.