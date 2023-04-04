Offset registry launches defence of forest carbon methodologies that academics found flawed

Published 22:26 on April 4, 2023 / Last updated at 22:27 on April 4, 2023 / Americas, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary / No Comments

An offset registry and standards body on Tuesday countered criticism from a recent academic study that alleged over-crediting in improved forest management (IFM) protocols used in both voluntary and compliance carbon markets.