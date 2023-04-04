Massachusetts initiates stakeholder process to operationalise Clean Heat Standard

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) on Tuesday published a stakeholder discussion document detailing its intent to implement a Clean Heat Standard (CHS) as quickly as 2024.