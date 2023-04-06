ANALYSIS: EU power emissions likely fell in Q1 2023, reversing 2022 increase and raising bearish flag

After the European Commission released partial verified data this week that showed emissions falling by 1.4% in 2022, stakeholders are left wondering whether the increase in coal-fired power generation last year was as significant as had been anticipated, and data from early 2023 suggests that fossil generation may be on the wane, raising the prospect of reduced demand for EUAs.