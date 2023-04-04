UPDATE – US, EU strengthen cooperation on energy and Ukraine

The EU and US highlighted their “greater than ever” relationship at an Energy Council ministerial meeting in Brussels on Tuesday, while EU leaders will have a more challenging time this week trying to warm up relations with China on the other side of the world.