Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:51 on April 4, 2023 / Last updated at 12:51 on April 4, 2023 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUA prices pressed higher for a sixth session on Tuesday morning, reaching another three-week high in very thin trading as the holiday period has stripped the market of liquidity before falling back to stand broadly unchanged, while energy prices sank and gave up much of their sizeable gains from Monday.