NZ govt’s confidential consultation on exotic forestry sparks outrage from Maori groups

Maori business groups have slammed the New Zealand government for forcing participants of a consultation to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) over an exotic forestry proposal in the ETS.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.