Legal experts forewarn of litigation as Virginia’s RGGI repeal contrary to law

Published 23:02 on April 3, 2023 / Last updated at 23:09 on April 3, 2023

Environmental groups are warning of costly and unnecessary litigation as Virginia’s proposed RGGI repeal regulation is unlikely to withstand even cursory legal scrutiny, while opponents are backing the end of the so-called 'tax' that they say significantly increased electricity costs with little real-world CO2 reductions, according to public comments.