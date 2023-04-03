Analysts raise CCA forecast for 2023, dispel near-term RGGI upside

Average California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices will skew slightly higher this year as speculators jump on regulatory news, while the outlook for financial players in the RGGI Allowance (RGA) market remains bleak in 2023, an analysis firm said in a recent report.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.