Analysts raise CCA forecast for 2023, dispel near-term RGGI upside

Published 16:43 on April 3, 2023 / Last updated at 17:20 on April 3, 2023 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Average California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices will skew slightly higher this year as speculators jump on regulatory news, while the outlook for financial players in the RGGI Allowance (RGA) market remains bleak in 2023, an analysis firm said in a recent report.