RGGI Market: RGAs lift to 7-week high as programme review meeting offers further clarity

Published 22:53 on April 3, 2023  /  Last updated at 22:53 on April 3, 2023  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices rose to a nearly two-month high this week after member states discussed their plans to potentially tighten allowance budgets under the cap-and-trade system, and as New York officials said they are designing an economy-wide carbon market with RGGI linkage in mind.

