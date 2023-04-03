RGGI Market: RGAs lift to 7-week high as programme review meeting offers further clarity

Published 22:53 on April 3, 2023

RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices rose to a nearly two-month high this week after member states discussed their plans to potentially tighten allowance budgets under the cap-and-trade system, and as New York officials said they are designing an economy-wide carbon market with RGGI linkage in mind.