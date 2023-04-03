VCM Report: Futures rally at end of quarter, boosted by CCP-label news

The quarterly corporate reporting deadline alongside the release of the IC-VCM’s core carbon principles (CCP) triggered a bounce in offset futures over the past week even as spot prices barely budged, while there were further rises in prices of removal credits to extend a recent trend.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.